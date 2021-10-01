Movie reviews: 'The Many Saints of Newark' settles for less as an exercise in nostalgia
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kentucky vs. Florida: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
35 Years Ago: The Anatomy of the UK upset over Florida in Lexington
Today's lesson: [REDACTED]. Is the GOP using critical race theory to ban discussions on race?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Kentucky vs. Florida: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Kentucky vs. Florida football: 3 things to know before picking the game
Second defendant acquitted in brutal murder of 61-year-old Kentucky grandmother
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Kentucky vs. Florida: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Lexington woman competing on new Netflix show
6 men’s soccer auto bid predictions for the 2021 NCAA tournament
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kentucky vs. Florida: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Report from Ky. Chamber of Commerce highlights workforce crisis in the commonwealth
Kentucky Bill Would Allow Domestic Violence Survivors To Claim Unemployment
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
PMFL: Mike Brown does a guest turn as a PMFL writer
Here's what CBS Sports predicts for Florida at Kentucky on Saturday
The return of the fall champions
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Movie reviews: 'The Many Saints of Newark' settles for less as an exercise in nostalgia
Richard Crouse - CTV News
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
TV pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews three new movies: 'The Many Saints of Newark,' 'The Guilty' and 'The Addams Family 2.'
Read Full Story on ctvnews.ca
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Quinn invites local seniors to 2021 Senior Expo
How to Watch 'The Many Saints of Newark' and Catch up on 'The Sopranos'
The Many Saints of Newark is a generous gift to Sopranos fans — and no one else
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL