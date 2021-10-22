Music therapy: Nosotros' Latin groove
Burlington, VT Eyes Potential New Waste Drop-Off Center
Music therapy: Nosotros' Latin groove
Jennifer Levin - The Santa Fe New Mexican
10/22/21
Nosotros has recorded six studio albums and won 12 New Mexico Music Awards. They perform primarily in Spanish and call themselves a Latin band, intentionally leaving off subgenres like salsa or cumbia,
Read Full Story on santafenewmexican.com
