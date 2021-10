NeoPollard Interactive Celebrates the New Hampshire Lottery's Third Consecutive Year of Industry-Leading Success

NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), congratulates the New Hampshire Lottery ("Lottery") on its third consecutive year of industry-leading growth through the online channel.