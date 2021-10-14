Nevada 22, Cal 17: The takeaways from Wolf Pack's big win in Pac-12 country
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
2021 NFL power rankings after Week 5: Bills return to top five, undefeated Cardinals remain on top ... for now
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Analysis: What Happened to Seahawks' Screen Game Under Shane Waldron?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Analysis: What Happened to Seahawks' Screen Game Under Shane Waldron?
Providence board denies variance for Allens Avenue asphalt processing
Trojans have inconsistent outings in NFL Week 5
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
DE Everson Griffen to remain a starter for Vikings
Prep Volleyball: Watertown sweeps Lincoln; Florence-Henry, Clark-Willow Lake and Webster Area win in five sets
2021 NFL power rankings after Week 5: Bills return to top five, undefeated Cardinals remain on top ... for now
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Nevada 22, Cal 17: The takeaways from Wolf Pack's big win in Pac-12 country
Duke Ritenhouse, Reno Gazette Journal - Reno-Gazette-Journal on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The Wolf Pack fights back in a big way, scoring 22 straight points and holding on for a 22-17 win in the season-opener for both teams.
Read Full Story on rgj.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
While COVID-19 picture improves, Nevada's rural hospitals still challenged
Clark's turnaround could be model for struggling football teams
Bride's family in Chicago misses daughter's Nevada wedding because of canceled Southwest flights
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL