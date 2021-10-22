New to RI: Live theater at PPAC is pretty wonderful return to (almost) normal life
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Planning underway for 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival, but uncertainty looms
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
County: ‘Love Island’ got a pass
Planning underway for 2022 Merrie Monarch Festival, but uncertainty looms
State prepares to welcome back travelers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Men’s soccer win big in Hawaii
Council eyes state support for wastewater issues
Big Island police say speed, wet roads factors in fatal traffic collision in Hilo
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Hawaii authorizes booster doses for J&J, Moderna vaccines
Men’s soccer win big in Hawaii
Soccer: UHH women beat Biola 2-0, run win streak to six
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Men’s soccer win big in Hawaii
Senior project: Waiakea has experience, but they’re focused on effort, not outcome
Fan-tastic to be back: Vulcans backers bask in sun, live competition
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New to RI: Live theater at PPAC is pretty wonderful return to (almost) normal life
Amy Russo, The Providence Journal - Providence Journal
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The Musical" in NYC before COVID stopped Broadway shows. Seeing it again in Providence was a welcome return to (almost) normal.
Read Full Story on providencejournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Marine Coatings: Propspeed targets Commercial Sector for Growth
Damen Delivers Two Multi Cats to Brabo in Antwerp
'Historic' step forward in US case affecting Rhode Islanders with disabilities
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL