No longer 'footnote of history': Black laborers who built Fort Negley in 1860s remembered
Yue Stella Yu - Tennessean on MSN.com
10/24/21
Investigators estimated about 25% of Fort Negley laborers died of "hunger, disease and exposure" in four months, historian Krista Castillo said.
