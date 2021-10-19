Nonprofits working to secure shelter for Utah's homeless before winter
Nonprofits working to secure shelter for Utah's homeless before winter
Hailey Higgins - KSTU
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
As cold weather settles into Utah, homeless service providers are actively seeking about 200 more temporary beds in Salt Lake County.
Read Full Story on fox13now.com
