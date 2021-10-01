Northbound Dan Ryan Expressway Shut Down in Chicago For Police Activity
Northbound Dan Ryan Expressway Shut Down in Chicago For Police Activity
NBC Chicago - NBC Chicago on MSN.com
10/1/21
Northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway have been shut down just before rush hour Friday due to a police investigation.
