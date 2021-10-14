Officer Cody Holte's name engraved on National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
Officer Cody Holte's name engraved on National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
Matt Henson - Grand Forks Herald
10/14/21
Three-dozen law enforcement officers, along with a dozen members of Cody Holte's family are in Washington, D.C. for National Police Week.
Read Full Story on grandforksherald.com
