Ohio State football expects a sellout, but tickets for Penn State game still available
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Yakima-bound: Lumberjills win slowpitch district crown, Hilanders make State as well
3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso holds off Union in five sets
Brian Wood poised to be elected to Kelso City Council
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso holds off Union in five sets
Washington sheriff charged over confrontation with Black man
Brian Wood poised to be elected to Kelso City Council
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ohio State football expects a sellout, but tickets for Penn State game still available
Joey Kaufman and Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch - The Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
When Ohio State football plays Penn State on Saturday, OSU expects a sellout. On Tuesday, there were a small number of tickets still available.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Deer dangers: Increased risk for Ohio drivers through December
Sheriff says video shows Hot Springs High football players engaged in hazing 'assault'
Ohio's Prison Workforce is 28% Vaccinated in Lowest Rate Among All State Agencies
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL