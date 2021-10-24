One year after its downfall began, Michigan football should appreciate its revival
One year after its downfall began, Michigan football should appreciate its revival
Rainer Sabin, Detroit Free Press - Detroit Free Press
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Nearly a year to the day after its worst season under Jim Harbaugh began, Michigan football's rout of Northwestern suggests everything is OK again.
Read Full Story on freep.com
