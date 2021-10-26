Police calls for Tuesday, Oct. 26
Police calls for Tuesday, Oct. 26
Wire Service - Juneau Empire
10/26/21
Juneau Police Department investigated the death of a 58-year-old woman in the 3400 block of Nowell Avenue. The death is not considered suspicious and next of kin has been notified. At 4:11 p.m. on Friday,
