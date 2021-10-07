Pregnant Georgia nurse dead after 'targeted' drive-by shooting, police say
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'We’ve learned how resilient nature is': Animals recovering from fires get a little help
Britney Spears’ father suspended as conservator. Here’s what’s next
Map: 1 of every 8 acres in California has burned in 10 years, and here are the state’s biggest fires
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Guest commentary: New approaches needed to fight wildfires
Fire retardant could be ‘game-changer’ in fighting devastating wildfires across West
Vaccine mandate for health workers in Shasta County shows mixed results, one week later
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Guest commentary: New approaches needed to fight wildfires
Fire retardant could be ‘game-changer’ in fighting devastating wildfires across West
Vaccine mandate for health workers in Shasta County shows mixed results, one week later
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Black Bear Diner Announces Grand Opening of Brownsville, Texas Diner, with Enhanced Layout to Better Accommodate Off-Premise Sales
Ask the R-S mailbag coronavirus edition: Why quarantine kids? Why are more people dying of COVID-19?
End Of Mask Mandates On The Horizon As LA's COVID Rates Fall
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pregnant Georgia nurse dead after 'targeted' drive-by shooting, police say
Brie Stimson - Fox News on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
A pregnant Georgia nurse was killed while driving Tuesday afternoon in what investigators said was likely a "targeted" shooting.
Read Full Story on foxnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Ashtead Group, KION GROUP, SiteOne Landscape Supply and ScanSource
High School Sports In And Near Canton-Sixes: The Weekend Ahead
High levels of E. Coli detected in Chattahoochee River in Georgia
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL