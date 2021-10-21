President Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
President Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram And Matthew Daly - Click Orlando
10/21/21
The White House is floating new plans for ways to pay for President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion proposal for expanding social services and tackling climate change.
Read Full Story on clickorlando.com
