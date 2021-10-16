Richard Hammond called 'the worst' by Will Young after 'homophobic jokes' cause upset
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Burlington, VT Eyes Potential New Waste Drop-Off Center
Vermont Electric is helping power the state with a low-code app building platform
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
Manchin criticizes 'out of stater' Sanders for op ed in West Virginia
In Vermont, a museum of the mundane turns 10
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
This Is the State With the Worst Economy
American Bumblebees Are Headed Towards Being Endangered Species in the United States
Hail, Mary! High school's halftime show is a drag pageant
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
This Is the State With the Worst Economy
Machin Lashes Out After Sanders Condemns Obstruction of Biden Agenda
American Bumblebees Are Headed Towards Being Endangered Species in the United States
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Machin Lashes Out After Sanders Condemns Obstruction of Biden Agenda
Hail, Mary! High school’s halftime show is a drag pageant
ON THE BOARD: Gloucester football tops Saugus for first win of the season
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Richard Hammond called 'the worst' by Will Young after 'homophobic jokes' cause upset
Samantha Masters - Daily Express
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
RICHARD HAMMOND has been called out by Will Young, who branded The Grand Tour star "the worst" out of the trio after "homophobic" jokes were made on the show.
Read Full Story on express.co.uk
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Will Young says he finds Richard Hammond 'worse' than Jeremy Clarkson after gay joke row
Will Young slams Top Gear 'homophobia', says Richard Hammond is 'the worst' of all the presenters
Fresh appeal to support ailing fishing industry in Ayrshire
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL