Second truck driver in two days tests positive for COVID-19 after being in South Australia
Second truck driver in two days tests positive for COVID-19 after being in South Australia
Eugene Boisvert - Australian Broadcasting Corporation
10/1/21
A truck driver who visited Adelaide from Victoria to buy a truck with a colleague tests positive for coronavirus.
Read Full Story on abc.net.au
