That issue is at the center of a new legal argument pushing back against the Delta 8 ban brought by Houston-based smoke shop Vape City. Michelle Donovan, an attorney representing the Texas chain of more than 75 retail stores — which sells smoke and vape items including Delta 8 THC products — filed a request for a temporary restraining order this week asking a Travis County judge to remove Delta 8 THC from the Texas Department of State Health Services' list of schedule I controlled substances.