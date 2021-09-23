Texas ranks #1 for train collisions
Texas ranks #1 for train collisions
Hannah Trippett - CW39 NewsFix
9/23/21
We’re in the thick of Rail Safety Week (Sept. 20-26) and AAA Texas wants to remind drivers and pedestrians about the importance of being safe around train tracks.
Read Full Story on cw39.com
