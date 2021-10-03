The Rhode Island home that inspired "The Conjuring" is on the market for $1.2M
The Rhode Island home that inspired "The Conjuring" is on the market for $1.2M
alison-bushortherealdeal-com - The Real Deal
10/3/21
A Rhode Island home that inspired the 2013 horror film “The Conjuring” is up for sale, just in time for Halloween.
Read Full Story on therealdeal.com
