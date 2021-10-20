There's a new No. 1 in the Week 9 edition of the Big Bend football power rankings
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Why Record Numbers of Workers Are Quitting and Striking
WWE Supershow Results From El Paso: The Bloodline in action; Charlotte defends title against three former Women's Champions
Media bashes Texas for blowing second straight double-digit lead in Oklahoma State loss
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NBA all-star Chris Paul invests in Dallas-based ‘food is medicine’ company
Makayla Noble Update As Almost $180,000 Raised for Paralyzed Texas Cheerleader
7 Austin BBQ spots make Texas Monthly’s prestigious Top 50 list
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Luxury bus firm RedCoach pulls into Austin market, offers service to Dallas, Houston, Waco
From Pop’s future to Keldon’s rise. Here’s the 6 biggest questions Spurs face as season tips off
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Texas Tech game
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
El Paso coalition of Borderland organizations working together to help with early childhood development
Texas REIT Managers Charged With Plot to Cheat Banks, Investors
William Davis: Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Best Things To Do in Dallas Oct. 20-Oct. 27
San Antonio's massive Día de los Muertos returns to downtown this weekend
Mountaineers Try to Extend Series Lead Against Horned Frogs
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
There's a new No. 1 in the Week 9 edition of the Big Bend football power rankings
Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat - Tallahassee Democrat
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The power rankings have a very different look heading into the final three weeks of the regular season. Here who stands atop the Big Bend now in Week 9.
Read Full Story on tallahassee.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tech Q&A: Making it harder for spammers to learn more about you
NAEMT Awards- EMS Career Service of the Year to Pafford Medical Services
Introducing 'Welcome Y'ALL,' American Songwriter's New Show Touring the Homes of Beloved Nashvillians
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL