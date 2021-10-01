These South Jersey towns are allowing legal weed stores to set up shop
These South Jersey towns are allowing legal weed stores to set up shop
Harold Brubaker - Philadelphia Inquirer on MSN.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
More towns in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester Counties are expected to follow suit before recreational cannabis sales start, probably not until next year.
Read Full Story on inquirer.com
