Three more nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse during Ida file lawsuit in Lafourche
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
Filmfest DC Is Coming to Your Computer Screen, June 4–13
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Lamar Jackson Making Strides Throwing Ball Downfield
Flying Dog Just Released Its First Non-Alcoholic Beer
Summer Sweets: The Prigel Family Creamery Is a Must on Maryland's Ice Cream Trail
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
21 Schools In Baltimore County Have COVID-19 Outbreaks: Officials
Ravens-Broncos Predictions Roundup
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Rashod Bateman Will Be ‘Hungry And Ready When His Time Comes’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
THB Bagelry Selling Pink Bagels To Raise Funds For Breast Cancer Awareness Month
21 Schools In Baltimore County Have COVID-19 Outbreaks: Officials
Ravens-Broncos Predictions Roundup
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Rashod Bateman Will Be ‘Hungry And Ready When His Time Comes’
'OktoBEARfest' Roaring Back to Maryland Zoo This October
National Aquarium Is Offering Free Tickets for Vaccines
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Three more nursing home residents evacuated to warehouse during Ida file lawsuit in Lafourche
Dan Copp - Houma Courier on MSN.com
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Three Lafourche nursing home residents who were evacuated to a warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida have sued the facility and its owner.
Read Full Story on houmatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jury finds Covington man guilty of attempting to kill his parents
Louisiana trooper says firing is retaliation for speaking out on Black man's death after arrest
LSU mishandles sexual assault and harassment complaints, removes French Studies chair after lawsuit
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL