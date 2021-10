Thursday Prep Roundup: Montesano beats Elma in straight sets to stay on top of 1A Evergreen League

Montesano defeated Elma 25-13, 25-21 and 25-23 on Thursday in Montesano. The Bulldogs (11-4 overall, 8-0 1A Evergreen) were led by McKynnlie Dalan (12 assists), Addie Winter (8 kills), Landree Dohrmann (18 digs) and Ashlynn Devereaux (7 kills).