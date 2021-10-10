Time to move on and decide where Palm Springs' Frank Bogert statue goes
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Woman accused of telling Black child she’d kneel on his neck
Manchester United Rumors: Paul Pogba Again Hints At A Future Away From Old Trafford
The Untold Truth Of Derry Girls
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Post's Athlete of the Week: Ava Fasano plans to swim her way to Olympic trials
Watch horror tackle in Manchester derby with City’s Stanway sent-off for thigh-high, studs-up lunge on United’s Galton
RIP Donald E. Champion
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
A model retirement
WHEN HARRY MET ... the Rev. Colt Hudson, pastor and man of many interests
Raise your hand if you didn't know pumpkins were fruit
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Car bomb in Yemen targets officials, kills six others
People across Southern New Hampshire report loud boom, shaking
WHEN HARRY MET ... the Rev. Colt Hudson, pastor and man of many interests
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
WHEN HARRY MET ... the Rev. Colt Hudson, pastor and man of many interests
Raise your hand if you didn't know pumpkins were fruit
BC Women’s Hockey Escapes Merrimack With 2-1 Win
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Time to move on and decide where Palm Springs' Frank Bogert statue goes
Desert Sun Editorial Board - The Desert Sun on MSN.com
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Some likely won't let go, but whatever you think of the longtime mayor's legacy, city hall grounds aren't the right place for the statue.
Read Full Story on desertsun.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Long Beach Marathon To Be Run Sunday
Randall: Make today the best time of your life
Pavan, Humana-Paredes oust Olympic beach volleyball champs in Tour Finals semi
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL