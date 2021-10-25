Tramel: OU football debacle at Kansas not a good sign for the rest of the 2021 season
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
College football roundup: Wake lights up scoreboard in 70-56 victory over Army
BWW Review: TOOTSIE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Time capsule: Cary seeks donations to be buried in Downtown Park
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bon Iver announces 2022 tour, stops over in Wilmington next April
Three thoughts on Florida State's blowout victory over UMass
You Season 3: 10 Shocking Moments I'm Still Not Over
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS North Carolina Tar Heels: Depth Chart
North Carolina Tar Heels Vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Odds: Irish Slight Favorites
Mississippi State's Charles Cross Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Fire in Fayetteville causes major damage to home converted to apartments in Haymount
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS North Carolina Tar Heels: Depth Chart
Ex-teenage couple mysteriously found dead behind North Carolina school
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
North Carolina man identified as victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy
Bon Iver announces 2022 tour, stops over in Wilmington next April
Carolina Renaissance Festival Supports Area Non-Profits
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Tramel: OU football debacle at Kansas not a good sign for the rest of the 2021 season
Berry Tramel, The Oklahoman - The Oklahoman
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
There will be no platitudes attached to OU’s 35-23 victory at Kansas on Saturday. It was alarming. Disturbing. Revealing.
Read Full Story on oklahoman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Kansas City psychiatrist hopes toolkit helps parents with teens struggling with suicidal thoughts
College football: Texas Tech fires head coach Matt Wells after loss to Kansas State
Quick Look: Kansas State Wildcats
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL