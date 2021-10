Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanfield records third hat trick in four games in Montesano win over Eatonville

Montesano remained undefeated in league play by blanking the Eatonville Cruisers 4-0 on Tuesday in Eatonville. Playing at Eatonville for the first time in a 1A Evergreen League game, Montesano (11-1 overall,