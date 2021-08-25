Turkish Airlines Announces New Route to Dallas Fort Worth
Turkish Airlines Announces New Route to Dallas Fort Worth
Newsdesk - Travel Agent
8/25/21
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will become Turkish Airlines' 11th U.S. gateway and the second in the "Lone Star State." Read more here.
Read Full Story on travelagentcentral.com
