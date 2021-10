UND football primer: How to watch, injuries to know and matchups for No. 10 Fighting Hawks against No. 5 North Dakota State

That's the question for No. 10 UND and No. 5 North Dakota State to answer when the teams meet Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Alerus Center -- the first rivalry meeting in Grand Forks since 2003. The Bison beat the Fighting Hawks by 21 in the March matchup in Fargo.