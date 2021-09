VIAVI Establishes Scholarship Honoring Optics Pioneer Dr. H. Angus Macleod at The University of Arizona Wyant College of Optical Sciences

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that it has made a $200,000 gift to The University of Arizona Wyant College of Optical Sciences (the "College") to establish the "H. Angus Macleod Scholarship funded by VIAVI Solutions Inc.