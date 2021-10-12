Guests can start booking “voyages” beginning on October 28, 2021.

A new hotel experience will open next year at the Walt Disney Resort in Florida called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The hotel is a Star Wars-themed resort that operates more like a cruise (don’t worry, it doesn’t go anywhere). Guests will book a cabin for a two-day stay that includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The trip is a role-playing adventure where guests can learn how to use a lightsaber and decide whether to join the resistance or the First Order. You can even dress up in Star Wars-themed costumes during your trip.

The hotel is expected to open on March 1, 2022, and will begin taking reservations at the end of October. The 100-room ship has two options: cabins or suites. Each room looks just like a cabin on a Star Wars ship and features a window with a view into space. Just like a cruise ship, alcoholic beverages are extra and passengers can book extra excursions and upgrades like dinner at the captain’s table.

Each booking also includes passes to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction at Disney World Resort and vouchers for a meal while you are there.

Ready to book your flight? You better reserve a good chunk of change. According to prices announced in August, a two-day stay will run you at least $749 per person, per night. Suite-level accommodations cost about $1,200 per person or $4,800 total for two people. Prices will be higher during peak travel times, including the summer and winter holidays.

Disney has launched a website, where you can see renderings to learn more about the experience. You can even view a sample itinerary that shows mealtimes, events, and examples of special interactions that will take place throughout the day.

