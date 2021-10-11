What it's like to ride in one of Indy's driverless shuttles
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
Wichita Music Venue Owner Tells Congress: 'We Desperately Need Help Now'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Meet the frontline heroes of the coronavirus pandemic
Wins for Kansas: Jordan's Helping Hands
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
Kansas Dept. of Labor releases unemployment fraud attempts, payments
LIVE: Kansas State 62, Oklahoma 57 FINAL
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
Kansas Dept. of Labor releases unemployment fraud attempts, payments
LIVE: Kansas State 62, Oklahoma 57 FINAL
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
Wichita Music Venue Owner Tells Congress: 'We Desperately Need Help Now'
The Latest: US gives go-ahead for Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
What it's like to ride in one of Indy's driverless shuttles
Kayla Dwyer, The Indianapolis Star - Indianapolis Star on MSN.com
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
IndyStar took a ride in an autonomous vehicle around part of Indianapolis, which is part of a pilot program moving soon to Fishers.
Read Full Story on indystar.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Cincinnati Zoo renames sloth habitat after late 1-year-old Indiana boy
Tippecanoe County's COVID new cases flat; Indiana cases fall 8.9%
Opinion: The push to ban my book in Indiana
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL