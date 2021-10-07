Woman dies in semitruck, car crash in Northeast El Paso near Texas-New Mexico state line
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
San Antonio doctor breaks down new COVID-19 variants, like mu and delta-plus
All you need to know about San Antonio's upcoming Texas Biennial art shows
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Banda MS, Kevin Costner and Modern West and more
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to watch Nuggets vs. Spurs: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
Jefferson: The ambitious plan to remake San Antonio International Airport is big, bold - and needed
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
2 dead, 5 injured in San Antonio drag race crash
Rathskeller, the oldest bar in San Antonio, is teeming with paranormal activity
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2 dead, 5 injured in San Antonio drag race crash
Why does the San Antonio Symphony keep having financial crises?
Middleton, Antetokounmpo carry Bucks past Spurs 121-111
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
San Antonio vs. Milwaukee, Final Score: Spurs keep it close but can't overcome the Bucks, 111-121
Bucks, Spurs look to get back on winning track
How to watch Nuggets vs. Spurs: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Woman dies in semitruck, car crash in Northeast El Paso near Texas-New Mexico state line
Daniel Borunda - El Paso Times on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
An El Paso woman was killed in a collision between a semitruck and a car near the Texas-New Mexico state line.
Read Full Story on elpasotimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
No. 22 San Diego State holds off Air Force, 20-14
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 7: Last-minute moves
Report: Texans 'Hopeful' About Potential Deshaun Watson Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL