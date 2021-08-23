We love 1960s television—back when simplicity and comic hijinks ruled the airwaves.

Ever heard of an "earworm"? Many TV theme songs of the 1960s were playful and catchy and could easily get stuck in one's brain! We've put together a list of our favorites! Check it out!

Let's start with ...

That's right! The Beverly Hillbillies!

Brush up on the lyrics here:

"The Ballad of Jed Clampett," lyrics by Paul Henning



Come and listen to my story about a man named Jed

A poor mountaineer, barely kept his family fed,

And then one day he was shootin at some food,

And up through the ground come a bubblin crude.



Oil that is, black gold, Texas tea.



Well the first thing you know ol Jed's a millionaire,

The kinfolk said "Jed move away from there"

Said "Californy is the place you ought to be"

So they loaded up the truck and they moved to Beverly



Hills, that is. Swimmin pools, movie stars.



Old Jed bought a mansion, lordy it was swank

Next door neighbor's the president of the bank.

Lotta folks complaining but the banker found no fault

'Cause all Jed's millions, was a-sitting in the vault!



Redemption funds. Stocks and bonds.



Well now it's time to say good bye to Jed and all his kin.

And they would like to thank you folks fer kindly droppin in.

You're all invited back next week to this locality

To have a heapin helpin of their hospitality



Hillbilly that is. Set a spell, Take your shoes off.



Y'all come back now, y'hear?

Wanna keep going? We bet you do! Gilligan's Island is NEXT!