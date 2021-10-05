Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".

'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Check out our list of classic Halloween TV episodes we love (and definitely watch on repeat this time of the year!). The following list is in no particular order!

Friends

"The One With the Halloween Party" (Season 8, Episode 6)



Monica and Chandler host a Halloween costume party and, as expected, chaos unfolds.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

"A Halloween Story" (Season 1, Episode 5)



To avoid missing Harvey's Halloween party, Sabrina crafts a copy of herself that only knows how to say three phrases.

The Office

"Halloween" (Season 2, Episode 5)



Michael can't decide who to fire, everyone comes to work in costume, and Jim tells the camera that he's only here for Pam.

Beverly Hills, 90210

"Halloween" (Season 2, Episode 13)



Donna dresses as a mermaid, but this episode takes a serious turn.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

"Halloween" (Season 2, Episode 6)



A spell turns everyone into their Halloween costumes, which allows Willow to walk through walls and turns Buffy into an 18th-century noblewoman incapable of fighting demons.

How I Met Your Mother

"The Slutty Pumpkin" (Season 1, Episode 6)

"The Slutty Pumpkin Returns" (Season 7, Episode 8)



Ted loses the phone number of his Halloween party crush and finally tracks her down years later. Their chemistry falls short of Ted's expectations.

What classic Halloween TV episode(s) will you be watching this year? Are there any Halloween-themed episodes that we forgot on our list? Let us know in the comments below. Happy Halloween!