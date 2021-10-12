A 'Big Deal' For Newark: New TV Show Will Film At Symphony Hall
A 'Big Deal' For Newark: New TV Show Will Film At Symphony Hall
Eric Kiefer - Patch on MSN.com
10/12/21
"America's Big Deal" will be broadcasting live from New Jersey's largest Black-led arts and entertainment venue, Newark Symphony Hall.
Read Full Story on patch.com
