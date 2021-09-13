Favorites like "Hocus Pocus," "The Addams Family," and more will be featured all October long.
Get ready to experience some frights, as Freeform's annual 31 Nights of Halloween marathon is almost here! The network has released its lineup for this year, and, of course, there's plenty of chances to watch Hocus Pocus, Corpse Bride, The Addams Family, Ghostbusters, and so many more throughout the month of October.
The 31 Nights of Halloween event will take place from October 1–31.
Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Lineup:
*All times listed below are in Eastern Standard Time (EST)
**All programming is subject to change
Friday, October 1
- 2:30 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 5 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 7 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 9 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Saturday, October 2
- 7 a.m. The Goonies
- 9:35 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 12:15 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 2:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 4:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 6:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc. (Disney and Pixar)
- 9 p.m. Monsters University (Disney and Pixar)
- 11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, October 3
- 7 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 8:40 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 11:10 a.m. Matilda
- 1:15 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 2:55 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas?
- 4:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 6:45 p.m. Maleficent
- 8:50 p.m. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Freeform Premiere
- 11:30 p.m. The Craft (1996)
Monday, October 4
- 12:30 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 1:30 p.m. The Goonies
- 4 p.m. Matilda
- 6 p.m. The Craft (1996)
- 8:30 p.m. Fright Night (2011) – Freeform Premiere
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons –Treehouse of Horror
Tuesday, October 5
- 10:30 a.m. Matilda
- 12:30 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 3 p.m. Shrek
- 5 p.m. Shrek 2
- 7 p.m. Shrek Forever After
- 9 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Wednesday, October 6
- 10:30 a.m. Casper (1995)
- 12:30 p.m. Shrek
- 2:30 p.m. Shrek 2
- 4:30 p.m. Shrek Forever After
- 6:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 8 p.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Thursday, October 7
- 11:30 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 1:30 p.m. Halloweentown
- 3:30 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 6 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 8:30 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 12 a.m. Jaws 3 – Freeform Premiere
Friday, October 8
- 10:30 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 9 p.m. Family Guy Halloween Programming
- 12 a.m. Frankenweenie (2012)
Hocus Pocus, Courtesy of IMDb
Saturday, October 9
- 7 a.m. Turbo (2013)
- 9:10 a.m. Shrek
- 11:15 a.m. Shrek 2
- 1:20 p.m. Shrek Forever After
- 3:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 7:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Sunday, October 10
- 7 a.m. Shrek
- 9:05 a.m. Shrek 2
- 11:10 a.m. Shrek Forever After
- 1:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 3:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 5:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 7:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 9:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 11:50 p.m. Casper (1995)
Monday, October 11
- 11:30 a.m. Jaws – Freeform Premiere
- 2:30 p.m. Jaws 2 – Freeform Premiere
- 5:05 p.m. Alien
- 7:45 p.m. Aliens
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Tuesday, October 12
- 3 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 4 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 6:30 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Wednesday, October 13
- 12:30 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 3 p.m. Halloweentown
- 5 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 8 p.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Thursday, October 14
- 1 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 3:30 p.m. Hook
- 6:45 p.m. Matilda
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Friday, October 15
- 11 a.m. Matilda
- 9 p.m. Family Guy Halloween Programming
Saturday, October 16
- 7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 9:30 a.m. Ghostbusters II
- 12 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 3:05 p.m. Men in Black (1997)
- 5:15 p.m. Men in Black II – Freeform Premiere
- 7:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 9:25 p.m. Maleficent
- 11:30 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, October 17
- 7 a.m. The Middle Halloween Episode
- 7:30 a.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 10:30 a.m. Men in Black (1997)
- 12:40 p.m. Men in Black II
- 2:40 p.m. The House with a Clock in Its Walls
- 5:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 7:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 11:35 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)
- 12:05 a.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Monday, October 18
- 2 p.m. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- 4 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney and Pixar)
- 4:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 2
- 6:30 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8:30 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Tuesday, October 19
- 12:30 p.m. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
- 3:40 p.m. X-Men: First Class
- 6:50 p.m. Men in Black (1997)
- 9 p.m. Men in Black II
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Wednesday, October 20
- 10:30 a.m. X-Men: First Class
- 1:30 p.m. Cowboys & Aliens – Freeform Premiere
- 4 p.m. Men in Black (1997)
- 6 p.m. Men in Black II
- 8 p.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Thursday, October 21
- 4 p.m. The Craft (1996)
- 6:30 p.m. The Huntsman: Winter’s War – Freeform Premiere
- 9 p.m. Maleficent
- 12 a.m. Mirror Mirror
Friday, October 22
- 10:30 a.m. The Craft (1996)
- 9 p.m. Family Guy Halloween Programming
- 12 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Saturday, October 23
- 7 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 9:30 a.m. Casper (1995)
- 11:50 a.m. Shrek
- 1:55 p.m. Shrek 2
- 4 p.m. Halloweentown
- 6:05 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:15 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)
- 11:30 p.m. Fright Night (2011)
The Addams Family (1991), Courtesy of IMDb
Sunday, October 24
- 7 a.m. Casper (1995)
- 9:30 a.m. Shrek
- 11:40 a.m. Shrek 2
- 1:45 p.m. Halloweentown
- 3:50 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (2016)
- 8:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 10:55 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, October 25
- 1 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 2 p.m. The Goonies
- 4:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 5 p.m. Shrek
- 7 p.m. Shrek 2
- 9 p.m. Shrek Forever After
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Tuesday, October 26
- 12 p.m. The Goonies
- 2:30 p.m. Scared Shrekless
- 3 p.m. Shrek
- 5 p.m. Shrek 2
- 7 p.m. Shrek Forever After
- 9 p.m. Maleficent
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Wednesday, October 27
- 1 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 3:30 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 6 p.m. Matilda
- 8 p.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror
Thursday, October 28
- 11:30 a.m. Casper (1995)
- 2 p.m. Matilda
- 4 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 6:30 p.m. The Craft (1996)
- 9 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. Frankenweenie (2012)
Friday, October 29
- 12:30 p.m. Men in Black (1997)
- 9 p.m. Family Guy Halloween Programming
- 12 a.m. Men in Black II
Saturday, October 30
- 7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 10:30 a.m. Men in Black (1997)
- 12:35 p.m. Men in Black II
- 2:35 p.m. Goosebumps (2015)
- 5:05 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Freeform Premiere
- 7:10 p.m. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11 p.m. Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Freeform Premiere
Sunday, October 31
- 7 a.m. Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- 10 a.m. Goosebumps
- 12:30 p.m. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 4:45 p.m. Casper (1995)
- 7:15 p.m. Maleficent
- 9:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:30 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
Are you excited for the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup? What's your favorite Halloween movie? Leave a comment below, boys and ghouls.