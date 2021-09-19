Netflix's "The Crown" took home 7 awards, the biggest haul of the evening!

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held Sunday night, and we've got the full list of winners from one of television's biggest award shows. View the full list of Emmy winners below.

2021 Emmy Awards Winners:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie
Ewan McGregor, Halston

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Hamilton

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Hacks (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Directed by Lucia Aniello

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown (Episode: "War"), Directed by Jessica Hobbs

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen's Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Hacks (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Crown (Episode: "War"), written by Peter Morgan

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

