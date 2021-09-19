Netflix's "The Crown" took home 7 awards, the biggest haul of the evening!

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held Sunday night, and we've got the full list of winners from one of television's biggest award shows. View the full list of Emmy winners below.

2021 Emmy Awards Winners:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Hamilton

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Hacks (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Directed by Lucia Aniello

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown (Episode: "War"), Directed by Jessica Hobbs

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Queen's Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Hacks (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Crown (Episode: "War"), written by Peter Morgan

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

