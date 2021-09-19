Netflix's "The Crown" took home 7 awards, the biggest haul of the evening!
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held Sunday night, and we've got the full list of winners from one of television's biggest award shows. View the full list of Emmy winners below.
2021 Emmy Awards Winners:
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Competition Program
RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Hamilton
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Hacks (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Directed by Lucia Aniello
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown (Episode: "War"), Directed by Jessica Hobbs
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Queen's Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Hacks (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Crown (Episode: "War"), written by Peter Morgan
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
