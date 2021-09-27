Agree to disagree?

*Originally published on November 1, 2020:

A study conducted by Reviews.org identified which TV show people in each state think is overrated—and let me just say: we are appalled.

For instance, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, and Louisiana all believe that The Office is overrated. How dare you?

Meanwhile, The Simpsons—a three-decades-long animated commentary on American society—is believed to be overrated in seven states: Idaho, Utah, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

Where does the madness end? Well, apparently not in Washington, South Dakota, Indiana, or Georgia, who aren't enamored with the cultural staple that is Friends.

Parks and Recreation was thought to be overrated amongst eight states—Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, and Rhode Island—thus making it the most overrated show.

Rick and Morty followed closely behind (no argument from me) with seven states (Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, and Massachusetts) but also 58% of the popular vote!



Courtesy of Reviews.org

Here's the full list of which TV show is considered the most overrated in each state:

Alabama: The Walking Dead

Alaska: The Walking Dead

Arizona: Rick and Morty

Arkansas: Rick and Morty

California: The Walking Dead

Colorado: Parks and Recreation

Connecticut: The Walking Dead

Delaware: Big Bang Theory

District of Columbia: Game of Thrones

Florida: Game of Thrones

Georgia: Friends

Hawaii: The Walking Dead

Idaho: The Simpsons

Illinois: The Walking Dead

Indiana: Friends

Iowa: Big Bang Theory

Kansas: Parks and Recreation

Kentucky: Game of Thrones

Louisiana: The Office

Maine: Rick and Morty

Maryland: Big Bang Theory

Massachusetts: Rick and Morty

Michigan: The Office

Minnesota: Parks and Recreation

Mississippi: The Simpsons

Missouri: Parks and Recreation

Montana: Rick and Morty

Nebraska: The Simpsons

Nevada: Rick and Morty

New Hampshire: Big Bang Theory

New Jersey: Big Bang Theory

New Mexico: Parks and Recreation

New York: Game of Thrones

North Carolina: Game of Thrones

North Dakota: The Simpsons

Ohio: Parks and Recreation

Oklahoma: The Simpsons

Oregon: Parks and Recreation

Pennsylvania: The Office

Rhode Island: Parks and Recreation

South Carolina: Breaking Bad

South Dakota: Friends

Tennessee: Game of Thrones

Texas: The Walking Dead

Utah: The Simpsons

Vermont: Big Bang Theory

Virginia: The Office

Washington: Friends

West Virginia: The Simpsons

Wisconsin: Big Bang Theory

Wyoming: Rick and Morty

Do you agree with your state's assessment of TV shows? Which show is the most overrated, in your opinion? Tell us in the comments!