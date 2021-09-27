Agree to disagree?
*Originally published on November 1, 2020:
A study conducted by Reviews.org identified which TV show people in each state think is overrated—and let me just say: we are appalled.
For instance, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, and Louisiana all believe that The Office is overrated. How dare you?
Meanwhile, The Simpsons—a three-decades-long animated commentary on American society—is believed to be overrated in seven states: Idaho, Utah, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and West Virginia.
Where does the madness end? Well, apparently not in Washington, South Dakota, Indiana, or Georgia, who aren't enamored with the cultural staple that is Friends.
Parks and Recreation was thought to be overrated amongst eight states—Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, and Rhode Island—thus making it the most overrated show.
Rick and Morty followed closely behind (no argument from me) with seven states (Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, and Massachusetts) but also 58% of the popular vote!
Courtesy of Reviews.org
Here's the full list of which TV show is considered the most overrated in each state:
- Alabama: The Walking Dead
- Alaska: The Walking Dead
- Arizona: Rick and Morty
- Arkansas: Rick and Morty
- California: The Walking Dead
- Colorado: Parks and Recreation
- Connecticut: The Walking Dead
- Delaware: Big Bang Theory
- District of Columbia: Game of Thrones
- Florida: Game of Thrones
- Georgia: Friends
- Hawaii: The Walking Dead
- Idaho: The Simpsons
- Illinois: The Walking Dead
- Indiana: Friends
- Iowa: Big Bang Theory
- Kansas: Parks and Recreation
- Kentucky: Game of Thrones
- Louisiana: The Office
- Maine: Rick and Morty
- Maryland: Big Bang Theory
- Massachusetts: Rick and Morty
- Michigan: The Office
- Minnesota: Parks and Recreation
- Mississippi: The Simpsons
- Missouri: Parks and Recreation
- Montana: Rick and Morty
- Nebraska: The Simpsons
- Nevada: Rick and Morty
- New Hampshire: Big Bang Theory
- New Jersey: Big Bang Theory
- New Mexico: Parks and Recreation
- New York: Game of Thrones
- North Carolina: Game of Thrones
- North Dakota: The Simpsons
- Ohio: Parks and Recreation
- Oklahoma: The Simpsons
- Oregon: Parks and Recreation
- Pennsylvania: The Office
- Rhode Island: Parks and Recreation
- South Carolina: Breaking Bad
- South Dakota: Friends
- Tennessee: Game of Thrones
- Texas: The Walking Dead
- Utah: The Simpsons
- Vermont: Big Bang Theory
- Virginia: The Office
- Washington: Friends
- West Virginia: The Simpsons
- Wisconsin: Big Bang Theory
- Wyoming: Rick and Morty
