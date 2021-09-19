How Arizona's Aidy Bryant, with nominations for 'Shrill' and 'SNL,' did at the 2021 Emmys
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
San Antonio doctor breaks down new COVID-19 variants, like mu and delta-plus
All you need to know about San Antonio's upcoming Texas Biennial art shows
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Banda MS, Kevin Costner and Modern West and more
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Hotel Has Gone Downhill - Review of Fairfield Inn & Suites San Antonio Airport/North Star Mall
The stage is set of San Antonio's big time makeover of Sunken Garden Theater
20 influential Latinos in San Antonio
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Sheep lead officers on chase while roaming free near San Antonio highway, officials say
Should the San Antonio Spurs start looking beyond Gregg Popovich?
San Antonio community icon Joe Webb Sr. dies at 86
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Minors: Waldron hit hard in return from IL; other notable injury updates
Things to do in San Antonio this week: 'My Fair Lady,' JazzS'Alive, Jurassic Quest, Brothers Osborne
San Antonio's own Ted Lasso: Lifelong optimist believes human kindness can win the day
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Should the San Antonio Spurs start looking beyond Gregg Popovich?
Get to know the young players who could make an impact for the San Antonio Spurs
'It's an arms race': San Antonio plans record $5.8 million giveaway to attract 2023 convention
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
How Arizona's Aidy Bryant, with nominations for 'Shrill' and 'SNL,' did at the 2021 Emmys
Bill Goodykoontz - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
9/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Nominated for 'Shrill' and 'SNL,' Arizona-born Aidy Bryant was not the big winner at the 2021 Emmys on CBS, losing to "Ted Lasso's" Hannah Waddingham.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Hawaiiowan Café offers eclectic blend of Hawaiian, Asian, French and Italian cuisine in Burlington
Lawmakers: Atmosphere at Arizona Legislature more toxic now
Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals escape Minnesota Vikings, Kyler Murray and Rondale Moore put on a show and more
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL