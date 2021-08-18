Marvel's 'What If...?': The MCU Actors Who Returned—And the Ones Who Didn't

Avengers, assemble—well, sort of ...

Marvel and Disney+ have been cranking out the original series—first, Wandavision, then The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and now, What If...?. As a Marvel fan, it's been a helluva lotta content, and I'm allll for it.

With What If...? hitting our screens last week, everyone is itching to see their favorite characters in new and exciting roles. However, not every MCU actor returned to voice their character for the new animated series. So, we're here to set the record straight; here's an ever-growing list of the MCU actors voicing their characters, as well as the ones who have been replaced.

What If...? Voice Cast:

Episode 2, "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?"



Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Episode 1, "What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?"



Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Uatu the Watcher: Jeffrey Wright takes on the role of the all-seeing, all-knowing narrator Uatu the Watcher as he makes his debut in the MCU.

Jeffrey Wright takes on the role of the all-seeing, all-knowing narrator Uatu the Watcher as he makes his debut in the MCU. Captain Carter: The one and only Hayley Atwell reprises her role as Peggy Carter. Atwell has played her throughout many MCU films, two seasons of Agent Carter, and the short film Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter.

The one and only Hayley Atwell reprises her role as Peggy Carter. Atwell has played her throughout many MCU films, two seasons of Agent Carter, and the short film Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter. Steve Rogers: Seasoned voice actor Josh Keaton steps into the iconic role, which was previously held by Chris Evans in many MCU films.

Seasoned voice actor Josh Keaton steps into the iconic role, which was previously held by Chris Evans in many MCU films. Bucky Barnes: Sebastian Stan—fresh off his run in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier—returns as Bucky Barnes.

Sebastian Stan—fresh off his run in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier—returns as Bucky Barnes. Howard Stark: Dominic Cooper returns as Tony Stark's genius father.

Dominic Cooper returns as Tony Stark's genius father. Dr. Erskine: Stanley Tucci reprises his role as the scientist who created the super-soldier serum.

Stanley Tucci reprises his role as the scientist who created the super-soldier serum. Col. John Flynn: Bradley Whitford previously played this military officer in One-Shot: Agent Carter, and now he's back!

Bradley Whitford previously played this military officer in One-Shot: Agent Carter, and now he's back! The Red Skull: Initially played by Hugo Weaving in The First Avenger, the role was taken on by Ross Marquand for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and now, What If...?

Initially played by Hugo Weaving in The First Avenger, the role was taken on by Ross Marquand for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and now, What If...? Arnim Zola: Toby Jones returns to voice Hydra scientist Arnim Zola, a role he's played throughout two Captain America and the Agent Carter series.

Toby Jones returns to voice Hydra scientist Arnim Zola, a role he's played throughout two Captain America and the Agent Carter series. Dum Dum Dugan: Neal McDonough returns to voice the character in animation after playing him in Captain America: The First Avenger, Agent Carter, the One-Shot: Agent Carter short, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Neal McDonough returns to voice the character in animation after playing him in Captain America: The First Avenger, Agent Carter, the One-Shot: Agent Carter short, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Nick Fury: Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury at the end of the series premiere.

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury at the end of the series premiere. Clint Barton, a.k.a Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner is back after his short appearance in the premiere.

*Make sure you check back in every week to see new characters/actors added, as we'll update this list following each new episode!*

