Avengers, assemble—well, sort of ...
Marvel and Disney+ have been cranking out the original series—first, Wandavision, then The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and now, What If...?. As a Marvel fan, it's been a helluva lotta content, and I'm allll for it.
With What If...? hitting our screens last week, everyone is itching to see their favorite characters in new and exciting roles. However, not every MCU actor returned to voice their character for the new animated series. So, we're here to set the record straight; here's an ever-growing list of the MCU actors voicing their characters, as well as the ones who have been replaced.
What If...? Voice Cast:
Episode 2, "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?"
Courtesy of Marvel Studios
- Star-Lord T'Challa: Before his death in 2020, Chadwick Boseman recorded his final lines for T’Challa.
- Nebula: Karen Gillan returns to voice Nebula, but this time, she's sporting some flowing blonde hair.
- Korath: Djimon Hounsou returns to play Korath, who is a huge fan of T'Challa's Star-Lord and ends up joining his team of Ravagers.
- King T’Chaka: John Kani returns as the voice of the king, and we get to see younger and older versions of him in the episode.
- Thanos: Josh Brolin returns to play a Thanos who has decided to give up on his idea of wiping out half of all living things in the universe.
- The Collector: Benicio del Toro, once again, plays The Collector.
- Ego: While but a brief cameo, Kurt Russell returns as Ego at the end of the episode.
- Kraglin: Sean Gunn—fresh off his run as Weasel in The Suicide Squad—returns as Kraglin.
- Taserface: Chris Sullivan is also back as the Ravager Taserface.
- Howard the Duck: Seth Green reprises his role for his fourth MCU appearance—the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films and Avengers: Endgame.
- Okoye: Danai Gurira has only one line in this episode, but we're hoping to see more from her soon.
- Carina: Ophelia Lovibond comes back as Carina, a captor of The Collector.
- Proxima Midnight: Carrie Coon plays Proxima Midnight, who appeared previously in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame as part of the Black Order.
- Ebony Maw: Tom Vaughan-Lawlor also returns as another member of the Black Order.
- Drax: Dave Bautista does not reprise his role as Drax; instead, Fred Tatasciore takes a crack at the character.
- Young T’Challa: Young T’Challa only showed up in a deleted scene in Black Panther, but in this series, he was played by Maddix Robinson instead of Ashton Tyler.
- Peter Quill: Chris Pratt does not return to voice this version of Peter Quill, and he is instead voiced by Brian T. Delaney.
- Queen Ramonda, Shuri, and Cull Obsidian: All make an appearance in this episode, but they have no lines so there were no returning or new actors for their characters.
Episode 1, "What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?"
Courtesy of Marvel Studios
- Uatu the Watcher: Jeffrey Wright takes on the role of the all-seeing, all-knowing narrator Uatu the Watcher as he makes his debut in the MCU.
- Captain Carter: The one and only Hayley Atwell reprises her role as Peggy Carter. Atwell has played her throughout many MCU films, two seasons of Agent Carter, and the short film Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter.
- Steve Rogers: Seasoned voice actor Josh Keaton steps into the iconic role, which was previously held by Chris Evans in many MCU films.
- Bucky Barnes: Sebastian Stan—fresh off his run in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier—returns as Bucky Barnes.
- Howard Stark: Dominic Cooper returns as Tony Stark's genius father.
- Dr. Erskine: Stanley Tucci reprises his role as the scientist who created the super-soldier serum.
- Col. John Flynn: Bradley Whitford previously played this military officer in One-Shot: Agent Carter, and now he's back!
- The Red Skull: Initially played by Hugo Weaving in The First Avenger, the role was taken on by Ross Marquand for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and now, What If...?
- Arnim Zola: Toby Jones returns to voice Hydra scientist Arnim Zola, a role he's played throughout two Captain America and the Agent Carter series.
- Dum Dum Dugan: Neal McDonough returns to voice the character in animation after playing him in Captain America: The First Avenger, Agent Carter, the One-Shot: Agent Carter short, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Nick Fury: Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury at the end of the series premiere.
- Clint Barton, a.k.a Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner is back after his short appearance in the premiere.
*Make sure you check back in every week to see new characters/actors added, as we'll update this list following each new episode!*
What did you think of the first episode of Marvel's What If...? on Disney+? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below.