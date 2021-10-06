Meet the team helping Shohei Ohtani carve his historic two-way path
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
LIVE SCORES: Friday night high school football in Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky
Enquirer names Greater Cincinnati high school athletes of the week, Oct. 1
‘I deserve it:’ Covington man convicted of assaulting baby boy
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
U.S. Military Veterans and Service Members to Run 2021 Boston Marathon in Support of USO
Raising your ‘give-a-sh*t’ factor takes an investment in your team
Federal officials approve closure of Covington’s City Heights; residents to be relocated over three years
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
U.S. Military Veterans and Service Members to Run 2021 Boston Marathon in Support of USO
On Pigs Who Follow Legislators to Bathroom Stalls
Raising your ‘give-a-sh*t’ factor takes an investment in your team
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Meet the team helping Shohei Ohtani carve his historic two-way path
@japantimes - The Japan Times
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
From interpreters to hitting coaches, dedicated support staffers strived to help the 27-year-old become the best version of himself over the course of a historic 2021 season.
Read Full Story on japantimes.co.jp
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
California is shaking off the worst of the Delta variant surge
California Releases Guidelines for $100M Cannabis Industry Grants
A look at this year's most unusual back-to-school
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL