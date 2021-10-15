Review: 'Halloween Kills' is a shambling, bloody mess
Review: 'Halloween Kills' is a shambling, bloody mess
The Associated Press - Mercury News
10/15/21
The previous film was smart to delve into the idea of the generational trauma for characters like Laurie and her family. But this installment botches its loftier ambitions.
Read Full Story on mercurynews.com
