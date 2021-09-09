VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a Message for Grown-Up Fans, And It's Got Us Sobbing!

Steve of "Blue's Clues," then and now

"I never forgot you ... ever."

Blue's Clues turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, you!

Steve Burns departed the show in a 2002 episode, "Steve Went to College," handing the keys off to this brother, Joe (Donovan Patton). Also, can I just say how much this episode still hurts me, 19 years later? 'Cause, it does ... (Fellow '90s kids know exactly what I'm talkin' about!)

"You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue, and find clues, and talk to Mr. Salt, and freak out about the mail, and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news… I'm leaving," Steve says in the brand-new clip posted to the Nick Jr. Twitter page.

"Can we just talk about that?" Steve asks in the clip.

Watch the tear-inducing video below, and get the tissues ready:

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

And fan reactions on Twitter totally encompass how we're all feeling watching that video ...

was not ready for this today pic.twitter.com/YRu5qAuk0m — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 7, 2021

Was not expecting to open twitter hear some of the stuff I've needed to hear for years now from Steve from Blue Clues but here I am and I'm crying pic.twitter.com/mwoub2trZW — Chibs 🌙 Lost Judgment and WPS anime hype (@little_chibs) September 7, 2021

well i didnt expect to be crying today but here we are ;_; — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) September 7, 2021

Do you like this new clue Steve? I made this one with my tears pic.twitter.com/YbrgIX3eGg — Franco (@Franco_128) September 8, 2021

After leaving the show, Burns went on to pursue a music career, but he still has a soft spot in his heart for Blue's Clues.

"I'm really protective of the show and the new guy [Patton]," Burns told EW in 2003. "But the nice thing is now I get to bust that character out whenever I want to. It's kind of like being Clark Kent."

Recently, in honor of the 25th anniversary, Nickelodeon reunited the show's three hosts—Burns, Patton, and Joshua Dela Cruz—to say "Hello." Watch the clip below:

