What happened to the GOP legislators who participated in Jan. 6?
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Kure Beach council passes ordinance opposing wind energy leases within 24 miles of shoreline
South Africa: Mpofu, Ncube Finish in Top 10 in Cape Town Marathon
As the killers who terrorised their families face execution, relatives disagree on whether that adds up to justice
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kure Beach council passes ordinance opposing wind energy leases within 24 miles of shoreline
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dead at 84
Chicago’s Ethel Payne, ‘First Lady of The Black Press,’ Is Buried In An Unmarked Grave — But A Historian Is Working To Change That
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Chicago’s Ethel Payne, ‘First Lady of The Black Press,’ Is Buried In An Unmarked Grave — But A Historian Is Working To Change That
South Africa: Mpofu, Ncube Finish in Top 10 in Cape Town Marathon
The Hanover Kennel Club hosts its annual dog show at Legion Stadium
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
What happened to the GOP legislators who participated in Jan. 6?
MSNBC - MSNBC
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
One GOP state legislator who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 resigned after his arrest. He was, however, an exception to the larger partisan pattern.
Read Full Story on msnbc.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ex-leader of The Geek Group pleads guilty in Bitcoin money-laundering scheme
Flores taking blame, but Dolphins' issues run deeper
China calls spacecraft launch 'routine test' of new technology
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL