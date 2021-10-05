$1,000 stipend gives staff a boost in Oklahoma school district
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cranston trio leading RIC tennis
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Weather Now: A Mild and Sunny Weekend; Rain Moves in Sunday night
For first time, Dubai Expo 2020 says 5 workers died on site
Woonsocket man suspected in 2 bank robberies, domestic assault arrested Friday after police pursuit
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Cranston’s Meshanticut Pond Struggles to Escape Invasive Infestation
UN agency for Palestinian refugees has urgent budget crisis
Weather Now: A Mild and Sunny Weekend; Rain Moves in Sunday night
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
College Football: EG’s Carl Greene Finds Success at Cortland State
UPDATED: Businessman and Former Top GOP Aide to Run for RI Governor in 2022
Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Back For 2021 Halloween Season
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
$1,000 stipend gives staff a boost in Oklahoma school district
Emily Akins/KFOR - Oklahoma's News
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Each of the 600 full time staff members at Yukon Public Schools will receive that $1,000 stipend, and most part-time staff will receive a prorated amount.
Read Full Story on kfor.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
To snap skid against Oklahoma, Texas needs to win in the trenches
'I don't want revenge,' Oklahoma loved ones beg for answers in fatal innocent bystander shooting death of young mom
Five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell will attend Texas-Oklahoma
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL