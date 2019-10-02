It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so charities, victims, and survivors work together to find unique ways to spread the word about the effects of breast cancer and raise money for those going through treatment. This crippling cancer sometimes takes the most intimate part of a woman's body. In order to support your loved ones, you can participate in several activities, including wearing pink for the whole month.

Listen to a Breast Cancer Victim's Story

This activity is not only free; it's a fantastic way to uplift the spirits of a victim, survivor, and their family members. Take the time to sit down and listen to their stories while comforting them through the difficult parts. Now is the time to soak up as much time with them as you can.



Wear Pink for the Whole Month

This is the easiest and most obvious way to show your support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, yet it makes a huge impact. You will not only be supporting a great cause, but you will put a smile on the breast cancer victim and survivor's face.

Donate to a Breast Cancer Charity

This is the best way to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Not only can you give money to a charity, but you can donate time during an event, buy a piece of breast cancer clothing that will fund one of the charities, and more. You can choose your favorite charity such as the American Cancer Society and donate as much as you want—anything helps. Better yet, if you have the time, host a charity event to raise awareness and funds to donate to the charity of your choice.

Participate in a Breast Cancer Race

Throw on your best pink t-shirt, pink running pants, and shoes, pin a pink ribbon to your shirt, and high-tail it to the finish line. During these races, you have a chance to show your support to the breast cancer victims and survivors by racing along with them to the finish line and donating to charity. Find your local breast cancer race on the American Cancer Society's website.



Buy a Victim a Pair of Knitted Knockers

If you know someone who is going through treatment and chose to have a mastectomy or double mastectomy done, there is no better way than to encourage them to order a pair of Knitted Knockers. You can help give a woman back one of the most intimate parts of her body. Knitted Knockers is a volunteer-based company that provides free breast prosthetics that imitate the real thing and are shipped to the victim or survivor at their request.

Which way do you plan to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month? Do you plan on participating in multiple activities? Tell us which way appeals to you the most in the comments!