658 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in San Diego County
658 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in San Diego County
City News Service - Fox 5 San Diego
10/5/21
San Diego County reported 658 new cases of COVID-19 and two new virus-related deaths Tuesday, plus nearly 79% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
Read Full Story on fox5sandiego.com
