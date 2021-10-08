7 things to watch for in Bills at Chiefs | Week 5
7 things to watch for in Bills at Chiefs | Week 5
Chris Brown - The Buffalo Bills
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Keys for this weekend's game include 3rd down conversions, slowing down Patrick Mahomes, the health of the KC defense. Chris Brown breaks down what to watch for on Sunday night.
