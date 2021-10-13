Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19
Volleyball roundup: Nikiski gets 1st win of season
Alaska State Trooper Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Charges
State trooper arrested on child sex abuse charges
‘A palpable, noticeable difference in our hospitals’
Soldotna trooper arrested for sexual abuse of a minor
Soldotna trooper arrested on child sexual abuse charges involving multiple victims, officials say
‘A palpable, noticeable difference in our hospitals’
Adele says her new album, '30,' is being released Nov. 19
DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press - WSAV-TV
10/13/21
Six years after her last album, Adele revealed Wednesday that her new project, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19. An initial single, “Easy on Me,” is coming out on Friday. The
