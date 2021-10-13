Akron Children's Hospital breaks ground for new ER
Akron Children's Hospital breaks ground for new ER
Gerry Ricciutti - WKBN
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
Wednesday morning, ground was broken on a $31 million expansion of the Boardman campus, adding more Emergency Room beds as well as more space for surgeries and behavioral care.
Read Full Story on wkbn.com
